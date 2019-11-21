Assistant Professor of Business – Marketing Emphasis

Williams Baptist University invites applications for a tenure-track Assistant Professor of Business. The position will begin with the fall 2020 semester.

Qualifications

The candidate must have a masters degree in Business or a DBA or PhD in a Business related field. Preference will be given to candidates who are qualified to teach marketing focused courses.

Responsibilities

Duties will include teaching marketing as a part of the core curriculum at Williams and upper-level courses for majors and minors. Advising, committee assignments, and university-wide activities are essential requirements of the position. This position will include supervising student internships. The candidate will work closely with the Office of Admissions in recruiting new students.

Benefits

The salary and rank will be commensurate with educational preparation and experience. Retirement, group life and health insurance, and on-campus faculty housing are available.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, excellent teachers, competent scholars, and servant leaders.

Applicants should fill out the online application and then send:

1) a current academic vita;

2) a statement of teaching philosophy;

3) a statement of faith; and

4) three reference letters to hr@williamsbu.edu.

A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.