Library Public Services Assistant

Williams Baptist University seeks a part-time Public Services Assistant for the Felix Goodson Library. The position is supervised by the Director of Library Services. Applicants must hold a commitment to the university’s mission.



Position Summary

Preferred Qualifications

Excellent customer service skills

Effective and efficient communication skills

Computer and technical literacy

Eagerness and energy to assist library patrons and staff

Flexibility in meeting change in information formats and library services

High school diploma required, associate’s degree or higher preferred

Founded in 1941, Williams is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student

lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on our website under “About Us.”