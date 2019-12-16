Library Public Services Assistant

Williams Baptist University seeks a part-time Public Services Assistant for the Felix Goodson Library. The position is supervised by the Director of Library Services. Applicants must hold a commitment to the university’s mission.
Position Summary
- Responsible for aspects of the library’s reference and circulation departments, including knowledge and ability in instructing students in print and online resources and circulation of print resources
- Insure smooth operation of library activities
- Responsible for direction of student-workers
- Work from 7 p.m. to 12 midnight, Sunday-Thursday during the school year.
Preferred Qualifications
- Excellent customer service skills
- Effective and efficient communication skills
- Computer and technical literacy
- Eagerness and energy to assist library patrons and staff
- Flexibility in meeting change in information formats and library services
- High school diploma required, associate’s degree or higher preferred
Founded in 1941, Williams is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student
lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on our website under “About Us.”
Application materials, including a current resume and three references should be submitted via email to hr@williamsbu.edu. All applications and nominations will be considered highly confidential.