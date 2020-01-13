English Faculty Position

Williams Baptist University is seeking applicants for a tenure-track vacancy in its English Department. The position will begin with the fall semester, 2020. The department offers both Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Science in English Education degrees. The advertised position requires a Ph.D. and a demonstrated record of successful teaching, scholarship, and department-level academic administration. Teaching responsibilities will include general undergraduate composition courses and upper level courses in American and world literature, including Modern American Poetry, Modern Drama, and Twentieth Century Novels. Dedicated, engaged mentoring and advising of students is a high priority. The position also includes service as the department chair; consequently, prior academic administrative service will be especially valued in an application.

The salary and rank will be commensurate with educational preparation and experience. Retirement, group life and health insurance, and on-campus faculty housing are available.

University Description:

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision will be found on this website.

Application:

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, excellent teachers, competent scholars, and servant leaders. Applicants should fill out the online application at this link and then send: 1) a current academic vita; 2) a statement of teaching philosophy; 3) a statement of faith; and 4) three reference letters to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.