Administrative Assistant in Academic Affairs

Williams Baptist University seeks candidates for the position of Administrative Assistant in the Office of Academic Affairs. The person holding this position is responsible for the maintenance of office files, drafting of official correspondence, arrangements (including general supervision) of meetings and other events (such as commencement and formal opening ceremonies) and activities associated directly with the OAA. The position involves general supervision of all professional functions of the office and supplemental assistance to the Registrar. The job requires computer skills, attention to detail, competence and courtesy in dealing with faculty, parents, students, and staff. It further requires complete discretion since it involves FERPA protected records and other professional and private employment records.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website (williamsbu.edu).

Requirements

An associate’s degree, or the equivalent of an associate’s degree, is required.

Prior experience as an administrative assistant is preferred.

The applicant should be an active follower of Jesus Christ and committed to the university’s spiritual and academic mission.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.