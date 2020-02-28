Job Title
Men’s Housing Director
Classification
Exempt
Reports to
Dean of Students
Job Description
Men’s Housing Director is a highly visible position living and working in the Men’s Residence Halls to ensure the residential environment reflects the University’s values and mission.
Essential Functions
Managing three, male residential housing units
Developing relationships with residents
Creating a living-learning environment for residents
Planning and implementing residence hall activities
Attending weekly staff meetings
Understanding electronic surveillance equipment and its use
Working late night hours and weekends
Assisting with emergencies
Enforcing campus safety polices and managing campus emergency response plan
Upholding the Standards of Conduct of the Institution
Competencies
Ability to work independently and with a team; must have strong interpersonal skills
Strong organizational abilities required
Computer skills required
Supervisory Responsibility
Selects, supervises and trains residential assistants
Oversees front desk workers
Manages summer, residential camps
Serves as conservator of building property
Work Environment
Generally works indoors in heated and cooled buildings as well as some light outdoor work with varying conditions depending on scheduled activities. In the event of an emergency, expect difficult conditions such as snow, ice, flooding rains, heat, and high winds.
Physical Demands
High level of activity including some light maintenance work
Position Type and Expected Hours of Work
This is a full time, live in position with hours varying week to week depending on campus activities. Expect late night hours, weekend work, and emergency calls.
Travel
Local travel is possible transporting students. Expect to attend at least one annual conference requiring travel and lodging for no more than a week.
Required Education and Experience
Bachelor’s degree required. Must have experience in residence hall living; leadership roles preferred
Preferred Education and Experience
Master’s degree preferred
Additional Eligibility Qualifications
Must be committed to the University’s values and mission
Work Authorization/Security Clearance
Must be a U.S. Citizen
Other Duties
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive list of activities, duties, or responsibilities required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
University Description
Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.
Application
Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.