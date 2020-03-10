Therapy is Available to All at WBU

By: Maggie Morgan

College students often find themselves overwhelmed with school and life, causing them to feel so stressed that they tend to neglect their own mental and physical health. However, Williams Baptist University seeks to help students sort through these turbulent times by offering them the free counseling services of Dr. Aneita Cooper.

“Building relationships is pretty awesome,” Cooper stated enthusiastically, as she finds working with people, particularly WBU students, to be her life’s passion and joy. Part of this excitement comes also from her faith in Christ, as she feels that “spirituality is part of the human experience” and hopes to guide students in whatever walk of faith they are in.

Cooper still uses her faith within her work as she uses biblical principles, such as trust and honesty, to offer guidance in her work. “Faith is such a part of who I am” said Cooper. “I’ve never found an issue that hasn’t had a biblical answer.”

This belief has been made stronger through her doctorate in Christian counseling, which, she feels, solidifies her belief in following biblical guidelines, building stronger relationships with people and finding the “full truth” of each client’s problems in order to fully fix them.

Before a student can begin their sessions, Cooper must review a consent form with the potential client. Thankfully, this does not involve insurance forms, as there is “no charge on campus.” The rules of privileged communication and the state law are then discussed, which ensures the student that “what is told [in a session] is never to be told to anyone else.”

However, if the student poses a threat to themselves, others, or if the abuse of an underage child is involved, then, according to state law, other parties have to be called in or contacted. Though this is the law, Cooper said that it was the hardest part about her job. “It’s worth it, but it’s a lot of difficulty, lots of hurt involved and asking what next.”

Despite this, Cooper hopes to help students “find acceptance” while speaking in her office, and lead them into a healthier lifestyle as she says, “Our normal might not be as healthy as it could be.”

She is on campus most school days from 8:00-4:30, but because her concern and focus is for the students’ well-being, she often works by appointment. This can be on or off campus, depending on whether or not she or the student can make it to her office. She is also involved with Telehealth, so she can be as available as often as possible for students and their needs.

Dr. Cooper can be contacted through email at acooper@williamsbu.edu, and she accepts walk-ins for appointments at her office in the Joy Ring Student Success Center.