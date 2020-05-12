Williams Baptist University invites applications for the position of Administrative Assistant/Education Coordinator in the WBU Department of Education. The salaried position is full-time with a ten-month calendar, reports directly to the Education Department Chair. It will begin with the fall 2020 semester.

Qualifications

The candidate must have a bachelor’s degree or higher, knowledge of the principles and practices of effective office management, ability to be attentive to detail and maintain high levels of accuracy and confidentiality in reporting student data, ability to analyze the applicability of data, draw conclusions from data, and prepare reports of data. Essential competencies include knowledge and proficiency of Microsoft Office, including Word and Excel. High level of proficiency in using G-suite including Docs, Forms, G-mail, Sites, and Drive. Excellent written and oral communication skills and strong organizational skills are a must.

Responsibilities *

Provide support to the chair of the education department and the Williams Teacher Education Program. Support adjunct faculty as needed. Record minutes of departmental meetings, maintain records and data for education program compliance and licensure. Maintain data and create reports for multiple state and national accreditation agencies. Answer, screen, and direct incoming calls for the department. Order supplies for education office and media center and maintain budget records for each. Maintain records and service requests for copiers in two buildings, and schedule use of curriculum lab.

Coordinate and supervise work-study students. Coordinate field placements in K-12 school districts including field experience courses and internships. Communicate with K-12 principals and cooperating teachers. Coordinate internship seminar including scheduling, arranging meeting sites, tracking intern completion of requirements. Coordinate WTEP admissions interviews and maintain student records of required admissions artifacts. Monitor criminal background checks and student liability insurance for education majors. Track progress of education majors from admission toward program milestones, graduation, and teacher licensure.

*This is not intended to be an all-inclusive list as this position is multi-faceted.

Benefits

The salary will be commensurate with educational preparation and experience. Group life and health insurance and retirement are available.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes its identity seriously as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should fill out the online application and then send: 1) a current resume; 2) a statement of faith; and 3) professional references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately, and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.