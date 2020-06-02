Williams Baptist University is seeking applicants for the full-time (non tenure-track) position of Assistant Band Instructor.

Qualifications and Responsibilities

A bachelor’s degree is required. Experience in band leadership and music instruction is preferred. Duties will include private musical instruction, regular group rehearsals, and other duties as assigned by the WBU Director of Bands.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should fill out the online application and then send: 1) a current resume; 2) a statement of faith; and 3) professional references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately, and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.