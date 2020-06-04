Williams Baptist University invites applications for the position of Administrative Assistant to the President. The salaried position is full-time with a twelve-month calendar and reports directly to the President.

Job Summary:

The Administrative Assistant to the President coordinates and manages all administrative duties and functions related to this office. The Administrative Assistant serves as the primary contact person for communications, appointments, and interactions for the President. This position is expected to manage, file, and organize all documents and other materials. The Administrative Assistant welcomes and assists all guests, students, employees, etc., to the President’s office. Responsibilities also include drafting official correspondence, making travel arrangements, and planning special events. This position requires strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills; organizational/planning skills; competency in office-related abilities; and computer/technology skills. The Administrative Assistant will schedule and plan all special events hosted by the President.

This position has the responsibility to plan and organize all Board of Trustee meetings on behalf of the President and to record minutes at all Trustee meetings. The Administrative Assistant will also have the responsibility to work with administrative offices to coordinate and manage all student workers assigned to each respective office.

Requirements:

High School diploma required. Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree preferred.

Must have 5 years of experience in the duties and responsibilities of the position.

Must have demonstrated familiarity working in an education context.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on our website (williamsbu.edu).

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at https://williamsbu.edu/careers/support-staff-application/ and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.