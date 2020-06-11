Admissions Administrative Assistant

Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Administrative Assistant to the Office of Admissions. The administrative assistant coordinates all admissions information for incoming students and serves as a primary contact for all incoming calls and inquiries to the admissions office. This position is expected to manage, file, and organize prospective student files. The administrative assistant welcomes all prospective students and families for campus visits. This position requires excellent communication and organizational skills. This is a full-time position. This position answers to the Vice President for Enrollment Management.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Requirements

High school degree required.

The applicant should be an active follower of Jesus Christ and committed to the university’s spiritual and academic mission.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.