Library Public Services Assistant

Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Public Services Assistant in WBU’s Felix Goodson Library. The person filling this position will be a part-time supervisor responsible for the operation of the library during the evening hours. Responsibilities include the library’s reference and circulation departments and direction of student-workers during the shift. School term hours are Sunday – Thursday 7 p.m. to 12 midnight.

Essential Functions

Job duties will include:

Understand and effectively communicate library policies and procedures

Provide quality assistance and instruction to all library patrons, include print and electronic resources

Insure the library remains operational and secure during stated hours

Supervise, direct and evaluate student workers

Assist with library security

Perform reference and circulation tasks

Responsible for closing procedures, locking of premises, and cash deposits

Assist with web technology and social networks

Perform special assignments and projects, such as displays, etc.

Front line reception and telephone

Clerical tasks

Assist with Interlibrary Loans and print serials

University Description

|Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Requirements

A high school diploma is required, and an associate’s degree or higher is preferred.

The applicant should be an active follower of Jesus Christ and committed to the university’s spiritual and academic mission.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.