Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of Director of Marketing & Communications. This position is responsible for implementing a comprehensive strategy of communications and marketing for WBU, utilizing the necessary media to market and communicate effectively with all internal and external University audiences and constituencies. This is a full-time position which answers to the Vice President for Creative Services and Technology.

Essential Functions

The following are essential functions for the Director of Marketing & Communications:

Implement a comprehensive strategy of communications and marketing for WBU.

Coordinate marketing efforts related to student recruitment, working closely with the Office of Enrollment Management to help reach and maintain a communication flow with prospective students.

Oversee the University website by maintaining WBU’s brand image on all pages, ensuring that content is up to date, and regularly updating news, photos and images to maintain a fresh appearance.

Implement and maintain a comprehensive social media strategy, in conjunction with the Office of Admissions and other related departments. This includes ensuring that sites related directly to WBU maintain an image consistent with University standards.

Assume responsibility for shooting, editing and distribution of videos and photographs to appropriate sites and channels.

Write and distribute news releases that inform the general public of accomplishments, events, and other news of interest concerning the University and its people.

Layout and design advertisements, brochures, presentations, signage, banners, stationery, business cards, and other forms of publicity for WBU and coordinate with vendors who produce such materials for the University.

Coordinate photography of Williams people, events and campus for use in news releases, marketing materials, PhotoBook, Forward, Internet sites and other applications and publications.

Direct the twice-yearly production of the Forward magazine in a timely manner for alumni and friends. This includes planning, writing, and procuring content and photographs for the publication.

Direct the annual production of the Williams PhotoBook, which includes cover design, introductory greeting, photographs of campus life, athletics, organizations, students, faculty and staff.

Serve as liason between the University and representatives of media outlets.

Other duties as assigned by the Vice President for Creative Services & Technology.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Requirements

A bachelor’s degree is required, and a master’s degree is preferred.

The applicant should be an active follower of Jesus Christ and committed to the university’s spiritual and academic mission.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this application link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.