Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Admissions Counselor to begin work this summer. Admissions Counselors at WBU are responsible for recruiting students and guiding them through the admissions process. This is a full-time position, and some travel will be required. This position answers to the Vice President for Enrollment Management.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Requirements

A bachelor’s degree is required.

The applicant should be an active follower of Jesus Christ and committed to the university’s spiritual and academic mission.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is scheduled to begin at the start of this summer.