Green, Dowling Crowned at WBU Homecoming

Kayla Green of Beebe, Ark., and Pierre Dowling of Augusta, Ga., have been crowned Homecoming queen and king at Williams Baptist University. The coronation took place Wednesday, Nov. 4, during Homecoming festivities at WBU.

Green, a senior English major, is the daughter of Jennifer Ablan and Marlas Frankin, while Dowling, also a senior with a major in Physical Education, is the son of Candy and Kenny Adams.

Also on the Homecoming court were seniors Camryn Martin of Oakland, Tenn., and Brayden

Brewer of Piggott, Ark. Martin, a business administration major, is the daughter of Hollie and Troy Martin, while Brewer, a finance major, is the son of Jeff and Gina Brewer.

Representing the junior class on the court were Maura Thomason of Sidney, Ark., and Read Parker of Mountain Home, Ark. Thomason, a biology major, is the daughter of Shannon and Elizabeth Thomason, while Parker is a Christian ministry major and is the son of Nikki and Buck Wood.

Sophomores on the Homecoming court were Molly Henson of Wynne, Ark.,

and Ethan Glenn of Osceola, Ark. Henson, a biology major, is the daughter of Dana Jones, while Glenn, a physical education major, is the son of Jason and Michelle Glenn.

The freshman class was represented by Lotti Hoffman of Marmaduke, Ark., and Michael Scott of Harrison, Ark. Hoffman, a biology major, is the daughter of Claudia and Spencer Hoffman, and Scott, a Youth Ministries major, is the son of Loria Robison and Michael Scott, Sr.

The Homecoming court and the king and queen were selected by a vote of the WBU student body.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge.