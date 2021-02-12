Williams Announces Closure for Friday, Feb. 12

Due to lingering ice on many sidewalks and parking lots on campus, Williams Baptist University has canceled classes and its offices will remain closed on Friday, Feb. 12.

WBU students are asked to check their emails and log into VCamp to see if instructors have posted assignments in order to make up for the missed time in the classroom. In addition, students are reminded that attendance in online classes is still required, even if the in-person instruction has been canceled. If you are unsure about anything, students are asked to contact their instructors directly.

Essential personnel should contact their supervisors for instructions.

