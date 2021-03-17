Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of Director of Financial Aid. The Director of Financial Aid is responsible for the management and administration of the student Financial Aid Office and its functions. These functions include, but are not limited to, accounting operations, budget preparation, preparation of Federal, state, and district reports, maintenance of Federal fund budgetary controls and regulatory compliance, and the delivery of funds and services to students. The Director maintains compliance with all federal, state, and local regulations governing student aid programs.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree required, master’s degree preferred.

Organizational abilities are necessary.

Must have experience in financial aid; leadership roles preferred.

Must have strong interpersonal skills.

Computer proficiency required.

Must be a committed Christian.



Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.