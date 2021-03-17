Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of Director of Spiritual Life. This position is full-time and provides pastoral care for students as well as oversight to all campus ministry activities. The director designs and coordinates all the programmatic discipleship components of campus life: worship services, small groups, and sports chaplaincy.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Develops relationships with students from every walk of life.

Faithfully communicates God’s Word in the various teaching opportunities he has on campus, whether preaching before the university community or teaching students in the classroom.

Assists in classroom instruction when needed by the department of Christian ministries (no more than 3 hrs. a semester).

Supervision Functions:

The Director of Spiritual Life supervises assistants and student employees working in the campus ministry office.

The Director of Spiritual Life will develop, implement, supervise, and lead in the areas of worship, discipleship, mission, and outreach/evangelism, with a primary focus upon students and a general focus for the university community.

The Director of Spiritual Life regularly meets with and leads the student leadership council and oversees its ministry teams.

The Director of Spiritual Life provides oversight and direction for the bands leading in worship throughout the week.

The Director of Spiritual Life works with coaches, team chaplains, and student-athletes to ensure discipleship is taking place in the co-curricular activities of the school.

Qualifications Education:

Required : An MDiv or it’s equivalent

Preferred : A Ph.D. or DMin is an asset for academic teaching

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills

Strong and innovative leadership skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, especially behind the pulpit

Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with high degree of accuracy; able to multi-task

Ability to work effectively with students, parents, faculty, staff, and members of the community

Ability to develop and implement strategic planning initiatives

Collaborative work habits and ability to establish collegial relationships; able to participate actively in a team environment

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately



Equipment:

Standard office equipment

Standard office and institutional technology resources



Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Active membership in a church affiliated with the Arkansas Baptist State Convention



AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement



Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.