Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of Director of Graduate and Professional Studies. The Director of Graduate and Professional Studies administers all graduate and professional studies programs and leads the recruitment/retention of students for all graduate and professional studies programs.
University Description
Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.
Essential Functions:
- Develop and implement strategic graduate degree programs and professional studies/development programs
- Lead in collaborative efforts with the Academic Dean and Department Chairs in the planning, organization, promotion, and administration of related programs
- Administer GPS budgets regarding recruiting/retention; program development; marketing/advertisement; etc.
- Supervise daily operations of all CGP programs
- Oversee enrollment management services to ensure smooth processes from the point of inquiry through graduation for all graduate programs
- Encourage and participate in multi-directional communication with the Academic Dean, department chairs, students, and all related external constituencies
- Pursue regional recruitment activities and opportunities to build partnerships and leverage professional networks
- Supervise graduate advising, program oversight, and budget management
- Partner with development efforts to promote graduate and professional studies in related community events
- Provide oversight and direction to the online learning efforts and initiatives to all related programs
- All other duties as assigned by the Dean of the Faculty/AVP for Academic Affairs, the Provost/EVP for Campus Life, and/or the President
Supervision:
- The Director for Graduate and Professional Studies receives direct leadership and supervision from the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs/Dean of the Faculty
- The Director for Graduate and Professional Studies provides direct leadership and supervision for the following:
- Faculty and instructors teaching in graduate or professional studies programs
- Any work-program students assigned to the department
Education:
- Required: Bachelor’s degree
- Preferred: Master’s degree
Experience:
- Required: Must have 5 years of formal training and experience in higher education or professional experience in industry or related professional experience
- Preferred: Demonstrate familiarity working in a context of Christian liberal arts university; teaching experience; industry/professional experience
Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:
- Exceptional commitment to Christian higher education
- Knowledge of graduate-level education
- Knowledge of effective recruitment and retention practices
- Strong and innovative leadership skills; public relation skills; strong organizational skills
- Ability to counsel and communicate effectively with students
- Ability to develop and implement strategic planning initiatives
- Collaborative work habits and ability to establish collegial relationships; able to participate actively in a team environment
- Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills
- Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with a high degree of accuracy; able to multi-task
- Ability to handle confidential information appropriately
- Excellent skills in computer applications and app-driven software
- Ability to manage budgets
- Teaching skills
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to travel extensively and participate in recruiting/retention initiatives; mobility to attend events in diverse physical environments and facilities
- Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time
- Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.
- Ability to use standard office equipment
- Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources
Special Requirements:
- Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University
- Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”
Other Duties
This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Application
Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.