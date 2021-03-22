Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of Director of Graduate and Professional Studies. The Director of Graduate and Professional Studies administers all graduate and professional studies programs and leads the recruitment/retention of students for all graduate and professional studies programs.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Develop and implement strategic graduate degree programs and professional studies/development programs

Lead in collaborative efforts with the Academic Dean and Department Chairs in the planning, organization, promotion, and administration of related programs

Administer GPS budgets regarding recruiting/retention; program development; marketing/advertisement; etc.

Supervise daily operations of all CGP programs

Oversee enrollment management services to ensure smooth processes from the point of inquiry through graduation for all graduate programs

Encourage and participate in multi-directional communication with the Academic Dean, department chairs, students, and all related external constituencies

Pursue regional recruitment activities and opportunities to build partnerships and leverage professional networks

Supervise graduate advising, program oversight, and budget management

Partner with development efforts to promote graduate and professional studies in related community events

Provide oversight and direction to the online learning efforts and initiatives to all related programs

All other duties as assigned by the Dean of the Faculty/AVP for Academic Affairs, the Provost/EVP for Campus Life, and/or the President



Supervision:

The Director for Graduate and Professional Studies receives direct leadership and supervision from the Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs/Dean of the Faculty

The Director for Graduate and Professional Studies provides direct leadership and supervision for the following: Faculty and instructors teaching in graduate or professional studies programs Any work-program students assigned to the department



Education:

Required : Bachelor’s degree

Preferred : Master’s degree

Experience:

Required : Must have 5 years of formal training and experience in higher education or professional experience in industry or related professional experience

Preferred : Demonstrate familiarity working in a context of Christian liberal arts university; teaching experience; industry/professional experience

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Exceptional commitment to Christian higher education

Knowledge of graduate-level education

Knowledge of effective recruitment and retention practices

Strong and innovative leadership skills; public relation skills; strong organizational skills

Ability to counsel and communicate effectively with students

Ability to develop and implement strategic planning initiatives

Collaborative work habits and ability to establish collegial relationships; able to participate actively in a team environment

Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills

Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with a high degree of accuracy; able to multi-task

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately

Excellent skills in computer applications and app-driven software

Ability to manage budgets

Teaching skills

Physical Requirements:

Ability to travel extensively and participate in recruiting/retention initiatives; mobility to attend events in diverse physical environments and facilities

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Ability to use standard office equipment

Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

Other Duties

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

