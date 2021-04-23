Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of Director of Library Services. This position is full-time and oversees and directs all library services and library staff in fulfilling the mission of Williams Baptist University.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Directs the full-time and part-time library staff

Administers the library budget

Provides instruction in library science and research studies

Assists the office of academic affairs in plagiarism and academic dishonesty violations

Complies the annual library report

Interacts regularly with administration, faculty, students, and various committees

Supervision Functions:

Supervise all departments of the library: Administration; Public Services (Reference and Circulation); Technical Services (cataloging & archive)

Supervise and train library staff to ensure quality service to all patrons regarding library products and services, both in-person and on-line

Develop and implement strategies to ensure library holdings and resources meet and support the educational needs and functions of the university

Education and Experience:

Required : an ALA-accredited Master of Library and Information Science (complete or near completion)

Preferred : Demonstrate familiarity working in a context of Christian liberal arts university; teaching experience; industry/professional experience

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills

Strong and innovative leadership skills

Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with high degree of accuracy; able to multi-task

Ability to work effectively with students, parents, faculty, staff, and members of the community

Ability to develop and implement strategic planning initiatives

Collaborative work habits and ability to participate actively in a team environment

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately

Familiarity with standard office and institutional technology resources, patron databases, library catalog, and archiving software

Physical Requirements:

Ability to travel extensively and participate in recruiting/retention initiatives; mobility to attend events in diverse physical environments and facilities

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Ability to use standard office equipment

Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Compliance with WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at https://williamsbu.edu/careers/support-staff-application/ and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.