Williams Baptist University seeks to hire a Programmer. This position requires oversight and maintenance of all on-campus databases and any programming or web development associated with those databases. The Programmer will interact with multiple departments as well as handle student access to these data systems. This position requires a strong working knowledge of SQL and Microsoft Access, as well as familiarity with multiple programming and web development languages in order to support our on-campus databases and web portals and forms. This is a full-time position which reports to the Director of Technology.

Essential Functions

Maintain all campus SQL databases and MS Access front-end interfaces. This will require some working knowledge of all varying departments on campus that utilize our databases: Business/Payroll, Financial Aid, Admissions, Development/Alumni Relations, etc.

Maintain data integration throughout each of these different databases

Run reports and custom queries for multiple departments

Create student account logins and passwords for each semester for access to various student portals.

Work with the IT department to ensure all databases are backed up regularly.

Competencies

Proficient in handling any duties related to the administration of SQL databases (designing, maintaining, writing queries, etc.)

Proficient in Microsoft Access, as a front-end to these databases.

Experience with multiple programming languages (C, C++, Java, etc)

Experience with basic web development, in order to maintain, upgrade, troubleshoot, or design web-based portals (HTML, IIS, PHP, Java, etc.)

Familiarity with security and authentication protocols; will work with the Technology Director to ensure access to databases remain secure.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on our website (williamsbu.edu).

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree 5 years working experience in SQL database administration (along with MS Access) 5 years working experience in programming

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at https://williamsbu.edu/careers/support-staff-application/ and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.