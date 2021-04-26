Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of assistant professor of Christian Ministries. This is a full-time faculty position (10-month contract) in the Christian Ministries department. The assistant professor of Christian Ministries is a generalist equipped to teach students from a broad array of theological disciplines including but not limited to biblical studies, Christian theology and worldview formation, and pastoral ministries.

Essential Functions:

Teaches a minimum of 27 hours a year in undergraduate coursework in the Christian ministries department

Trains and disciples future church leaders and Christian academics

Represents WBU in Arkansas Baptist churches well

Advises students in the Christian Ministry department

Serves on various faculty committees

Education:

Required : Ph.D. (or ABD) in a classical theological discipline like Old Testament, New Testament, or Systematic Theology

Preferred : A minor in another classical theological discipline or church ministries

Experience:

Required : Commitment to the local church and its ministries

Preferred : Pastoral experience; experience in Christian higher education.

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Exceptional commitment to Christian higher education

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, especially behind the pulpit

Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with a high degree of accuracy; able to multi-task

Knowledge of effective recruitment and retention practices

Strong and innovative leadership skills; public relation skills; strong organizational skills

Ability to counsel and communicate effectively with students

Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately

Teaching skills

Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Ability to use standard office equipment

Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources

Special Requirements:

SBC doctrinal commitment and church membership

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at https://williamsbu.edu/careers/faculty-application/ and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.