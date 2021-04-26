Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of assistant professor of Christian Ministries. This is a full-time faculty position (10-month contract) in the Christian Ministries department. The assistant professor of Christian Ministries is a generalist equipped to teach students from a broad array of theological disciplines including but not limited to biblical studies, Christian theology and worldview formation, and pastoral ministries.
Essential Functions:
- Teaches a minimum of 27 hours a year in undergraduate coursework in the Christian ministries department
- Trains and disciples future church leaders and Christian academics
- Represents WBU in Arkansas Baptist churches well
- Advises students in the Christian Ministry department
- Serves on various faculty committees
Education:
- Required: Ph.D. (or ABD) in a classical theological discipline like Old Testament, New Testament, or Systematic Theology
- Preferred: A minor in another classical theological discipline or church ministries
Experience:
- Required: Commitment to the local church and its ministries
- Preferred: Pastoral experience; experience in Christian higher education.
Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:
- Exceptional commitment to Christian higher education
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, especially behind the pulpit
- Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with a high degree of accuracy; able to multi-task
- Knowledge of effective recruitment and retention practices
- Strong and innovative leadership skills; public relation skills; strong organizational skills
- Ability to counsel and communicate effectively with students
- Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills
- Ability to handle confidential information appropriately
- Teaching skills
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time
- Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.
- Ability to use standard office equipment
- Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources
Special Requirements:
- SBC doctrinal commitment and church membership
- Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University
- Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”
AAP/EEO Statement:
- Per WBU Policy Statement
Other Duties:
This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Application
Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at https://williamsbu.edu/careers/faculty-application/ and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.