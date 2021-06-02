Williams Baptist University seeks qualified applicants for the position of Bookkeeping & Accounts Payable Specialist. This position is responsible for overseeing the company’s financial data and compliance, and maintaining accurate books on accounts payable and receivable, payroll, and daily financial entries and reconciliations.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Perform daily accounting tasks, such as monthly financial reporting, general ledger entries, and recording payments and adjustments.

Process payments, conduct daily banking activities, produce financial reports, and reconcile reports to third-party records, such as bank statements.

Reconcile the accounts payable ledger to ensure that all bills and payments are accounted for and properly posted.

Verify and investigate discrepancies, if any, by reconciling vendor accounts and monthly vendor statements.

Prepare reports for upper management, including board reports .

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Must have excellent communication skills and interact with students, vendors, and all levels of employees, including colleagues and executives.

Must be able to handle sensitive information in a confidential and trustworthy manner.

Must have outstanding organizational skills and be competent in Microsoft Office, with a special focus in Excel.

Experience with Google Sheets would be beneficial.

Work Environment

Hectic and sometimes noisy inside work environment, with ongoing phone calls and stakeholders visiting the office for assistance.

Must be able to successfully multitask.

Physical Demands

Must be able to type, answer the phone, read, stretch, and lift up to 30 pounds.

Position Type and Expected Hours of Work

Full-time position. Normal hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00 am-4:30 pm. May require infrequent overtime, arriving early, or working late.

Travel

Not applicable unless scheduled for an outside training class or seminar.

Required Education or Experience

Experience in bookkeeping, accounting, accounts receivable and accounts payable.

Experience working with Excel.

Preferred Education or Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Business or Accounting.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

An active follower of Jesus Christ and committed to the University’s spiritual and academic mission.

AAP/EEO Statement

Per Williams Baptist University Policy

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties, or responsibilities that are required of the employee of this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.