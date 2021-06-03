Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Men’s Housing Director. This is a highly visible position living and working in the men’s residence halls to ensure the residential environment reflects the university’s values and mission. Essential functions include managing three male residential housing units, developing relationships with residents, creating a living-learning environment for residents, planning and implementing residence hall activities and other duties. This is a full-time position that reports to the Dean of Students.
University Description
Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.
Essential Functions
- Managing four, male residential housing units
- Developing relationships with residents
- Creating a living-learning environment for residents
- Planning and implementing residence hall activities
- Attending weekly staff meetings
- Understanding electronic surveillance equipment and its use
- Working late-night hours and weekends
- Assisting with emergencies
- Enforcing campus safety policies and managing campus emergency response plan
- Upholding the Standards of Conduct of the Institution
Competencies
- Ability to work independently and with a team; must have strong interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational abilities required
- Computer skills required
Supervisory Responsibility
- Selects supervises and trains residential assistants
- Oversees front desk workers
- Manages summer, residential camps
- Serves as conservator of building property
Work Environment
- Generally works indoors in heated and cooled buildings as well as some light outdoor work with varying conditions depending on scheduled activities. In the event of an emergency, expect difficult conditions such as snow, ice, flooding rains, heat, and high winds.
Physical Demands
- High level of activity including some light maintenance work
Position Type and Expected Hours of Work
- This is a full-time, live-in position with hours varying week to week depending on on-campus activities. Expect late-night hours, weekend work, and emergency calls.
Travel
- Local travel is possible transporting students. Expect to attend at least one annual conference requiring travel and lodging for no more than a week.
Required Education and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree required.
- Must have experience in residence hall living; leadership roles preferred
Preferred Education and Experience
- Master’s degree preferred
Additional Eligibility Qualifications
- Must be committed to the University’s values and mission
Work Authorization/Security Clearance
- Must be eligible to work in the United States
AAP/EEO Statement
- Per Williams Baptist University Policy
Other Duties
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive list of activities, duties, or responsibilities required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Application
Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.