Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Dean of Students. The Dean of Students develops and directs a comprehensive Student Affairs program that is committed to the objectives of a Christ-centered liberal arts institution and seeks to provide a living-learning environment that fosters the individual growth and development of each student. This is a full-time position that reports to the Provost/Executive Vice President for Campus Life.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

WBU Mission Statement

WBU exists to produce exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview.

Essential Functions

Responsible for the entire Student Affairs program.

Recommend to the Provost/Executive VP of Campus Life suitable personnel for Student Affairs positions and to be responsible for the administration of such personnel.

Provide administrative oversight for the following departments: Campus Health, Cheerleading, Campus Recreation, Residence Life, and Student Activities.

Responsible for submitting an annual budget for each department within Student Affairs.

Meet with students individually regarding personal issues and make recommendations to counseling as needed.

Act as an administrative liaison between the student body and other constituent parts of the University.

Supervise campus life and general conduct of the Williams Baptist University students including handling all disciplinary cases and appeal processes.

Recommend, evaluate, and administer policies pertaining to student life and conduct.

Formulate long-range planning for Student Affairs.

Develop and work with a team and administer New Student Orientation.

Serve as a Students Affairs representative on committees as assigned.

Plan and attend the weekly staff meeting with departments who interact with students and their daily lives.

Serve as editor of the Student Handbook.

Attend student events and develop relationships with students and the local community.

Maintain a consistent relationship with food services and conduct bi-annual food committee meetings.

Assist with summer camps by functioning as a liaison between camp and university.

Competencies

Ability to discern and handle confidential issues

Work independently and with a team

Must be pleasant and have strong interpersonal skills

Computer skills

Public Speaking

Mediator

Decisiveness after thoroughly investigating issues

Supervisory Responsibility

Provide direct supervision over the following positions: Administrative Assistant, Director of Student Activities, Director of Campus Health, Women’s Housing Director, and Men’s Housing Director

Work Environment

Works indoors in the office and outdoors at various functions involving students and campus wide activities. Work outside can be hot or cold at times. Emergencies/discipline problems can involve working excessively long hours under difficult conditions.

Physical Demands

Must be in good health, able to climb stairs. High-energy job with a lot of walking and an active lifestyle.

Position Type and Expected Hours of Work

Full time, 12-month position working College business hours, plus routine nights and weekends as necessary to support the activities within the areas of responsibility. Expect late-night hours, weekend work, and emergency calls throughout the academic year.

Travel

Must be able to transport students locally

Occasionally drive for longer trips

Must be certified to drive college vehicles including passenger vans

Required Education and Experience

Master’s Degree

Minimum five years experience in Student Affairs

Preferred Education and Experience

Doctorate preferred

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

Work Authorization/Security Clearance

Must be eligible to work in the United States

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties, or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.