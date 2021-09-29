Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Director of Admissions. The Director of Admissions is responsible to develop and implement strategic planning and recruiting initiatives that assist the University to achieve its mission and fulfill its vision. The Director of Admissions is responsible for creating and implementing a comprehensive recruitment plan for incoming freshmen and transfer students.

The Director of Admissions must possess supervisory, recruiting/enrollment, financial aid, and public relations/marketing experience and/or skills. Among the many abilities required for this position are communication, training, strategic planning, and organization. Specific responsibilities include administrative oversight for all admissions counselors and student workers; familiarity with financial aid; recruitment; and social media marketing skills.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Create and implement an annual recruitment strategy for new students (freshmen, transfer) in accordance with institutional goals

Supervise admissions staff

Review applications for admission and administer all admissions policies

Responsible for recruiting identified area/territory

Prepare a weekly new students recruitment report and weekly counselor activity report

Work with the AVP for Enrollment Management to prepare a comprehensive new student report at the conclusion of the enrollment cycle

Develop all recruitment materials for recruitment

Oversee all preview days and registration events

All other duties as assigned by the Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management, the Provost, and/or the President

Supervision Functions:

The Director of Admissions receives direct leadership and supervision from the Associate Vice President for the Enrollment Management

The Director of Admissions provides direct leadership and supervision for the following:

Admissions counselors Admissions administrative staff Student-workers



Education:

Required : Bachelor’s degree

Preferred : Master’s degree

Experience:

Required : formal training and/or experience demonstrating leadership and strategic planning in recruitment

Preferred : familiarity working in a Christian educational context

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Strong, innovative leadership skills, public relations skills, and organizational skills

Ability to work effectively with students, parents, faculty, coaches, and staff

Ability to develop and implement strategic planning initiatives

Ability to develop and administrate departmental budgets

Excellent written and verbal communication skills with diverse constituencies

Collaborative work habits and ability to establish collegial relationships; able to participate actively in a team environment

Strong interpersonal relationship skills

Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with high degree of accuracy; able to multi-task

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately

Physical Requirements:

Ability to travel extensively and participate in recruiting initiatives; mobility to attend events in diverse physical environments and facilities

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to lift 35 lbs.

Proficiency and ability in the use of standard office equipment and institutional technology resources

Special Requirements:

Committed to and supportive of the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.