Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Financial Aid Counselor. This position assists the director in the implementation and maintenance of the student financial aid program within the context of the institution’s mission and goals and in compliance with federal and state regulations.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions

Maintain designated office hours.

Greet students and their families and refer them to the appropriate staff members, answer phone, route calls and take messages.

Provide financial aid applications and instructions for their completion.

Correspond with and counsel students concerning available financial aid resources, applications procedures and deadlines.

Collect and process verification and compliance documents as required by federal and state regulations.

Collate documents and prepare students’ annual award files.

Correspond with students related to financial aid through paper and electronic means.

Import and print ISIRS daily using government software EdConnect and EdExpress.

Assist with overseeing the federal work-study program and help facilitate the hiring process.

Responsible for a portion of the student financial aid packaging and fund disbursement process.

Assist the director in determining individual students’ eligibility as aid is awarded and academic satisfactory progress as mandated by respective funds and the university catalog.

Compile data for reports as needed by the director, auditor and/or other administration.

Perform general office functions as needed to maintain internal office procedures and organization to facilitate workflow and accurate record keeping.

Performs other duties as assigned.

Competencies

A minimum of two years of financial aid or related experience.

Proficient in the use of computer spreadsheets and word processing with Windows, Microsoft Office Suite, Google Drive, and social media (Facebook, etc).

Possess office management experience and relate well with people

A high degree of discretion in dealing with confidential information.

Ability to work independently and with a team.

Familiar with financial systems (COD, EdConnect, NSLDS)

Familiar with PowerFaids financial aid software (preferred)

Supervisory Responsibility

Supervise work-study students assigned to the Financial Aid Office.

Assign job duties as necessary and provide continued on-the-job training and technical assistance.

Work Environment

Generally works indoors in heated and cooled buildings as well as some light outdoor work with varying conditions depending on scheduled activities. In the event of an emergency, expect difficult conditions such as snow, ice, flooding rains, heat, and high winds.

Physical Demands

Retrieves the office mail from the campus mail room

Is regularly required to sit and work at a computer for long time periods

Talk and hear, both in person and by telephone.

Bend and lift a maximum of 25 lbs.

Position Type and Expected Hours of Work

The Financial Aid Counselor typically works 40 hours per week with some variations to the normal working hours (8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) as needed to support the mission of the financial aid office at the university.

Limited travel may be required for short business trips to state meetings and federal training.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

Must be committed to the University’s values and mission

Work Authorization/Security Clearance

Must be eligible to work in the United States

AAP/EEO Statement

Per Williams Baptist University Policy

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive list of activities, duties, or responsibilities required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.