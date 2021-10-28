Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Recruitment Communications Coordinator. This position assists the Office of Admissions with all digital recruiting and marketing efforts.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university and is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Office of Admissions Communications Responsibilities:

Creates, edits, and manages content for the Office of Admissions for a variety of media platforms targeting prospective students including email, print pieces, social media, and WBU website.



Aligns admissions marketing content with the university’s mission, vision, values and strategic priorities.



Coordinates with the WBU Office of Marketing & Communications to maintain university branding standards and present consistent messaging and identity throughout university communications.



Assists in managing the database of prospective students, including but not limited to creating and segmenting lists for email and print communications.



Utilizes statistics and analytics to reach recruitment goals and increase user engagement.

Office of Admissions Recruitment Responsibilities:

Serves as primary contact and coordinator for all Office of Admissions preview events.

Oversees student ambassadors for the Office of Admissions.

Manages local recruiting territory.

Assists as needed in the recruiting efforts of WBU.



Skills and Abilities:

Experience with popular email marketing platforms such as Mailchimp, including customization and automation features, as well as audience management functions.

Experience with popular social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat.

Experience with Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Access, Word, PowerPoint).

Experience with Google Drive.

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

Experience in writing for public relations/marketing is a plus. Experience in admissions counseling is a plus.

Ability to juggle multiple priorities and projects simultaneously.

Well organized.

Ability to work under tight deadlines and pressure and maintain a professional demeanor.

Ability to work collaboratively within a team, but also a self-starter.

Ability to generate innovative ideas and implement them into creative marketing strategies

Education

Required: Bachelor’s Degree (preferably in communications, business, or related field)

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

Must be committed to the University’s values and mission

Work Authorization/Security Clearance

Must be eligible to work in the United States

AAP/EEO Statement

Per Williams Baptist University Policy

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive list of activities, duties, or responsibilities required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.