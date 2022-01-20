Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Assistant Registrar. This position administers the overall operations of the records office, including areas such as academic records management, academic progress for graduation, degree audit reporting and transfer services, and other duties related to the overall functions of the registrar’s office. This is a full time position and requires someone who provides high-quality customer service, is detail oriented and is a team player.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 600 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website

Job Description:

Provides support for all duties and responsibilities relating to the Office of Academic Affairs, including the administration of academic records and the coordination of program review data.

Competencies:

The applicant must exhibit

excellent oral, interpersonal, and business writing skills;

organizational skills;

proficiency in Google apps and Microsoft Office;

personal integrity and the ability to maintain confidentiality;

and the ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks with accuracy.

Supervisory Responsibility:

Student Worker supervisor

Work Environment:

The work environment is that of a typical office setting. The noise level is usually low to moderate.

Physical Demands:

Requires sitting, walking, standing, kneeling, seeing, use of hands/arms, and lifting up to 25 lbs.

Travel:

Occasional travel to conferences, otherwise no significant travel duty

Required Education and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree required

Office experience preferred

Additional Eligibility Qualifications:

Must be committed to the College’s values and mission

Work Authorization/Security Clearance:

Must be authorized to work in the United States of America

AAP/EEP Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Other Duties:

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive list of activities, duties, or responsibilities required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.