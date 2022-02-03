Williams Baptist University has cancelled all in-person classes and its academic and business buildings will be closed for Thursday, Feb. 3 due to the icy conditions created by the winter storm that passed through Northeast Arkansas Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

All students should check their WBU student emails and log into V-Camp to check for instructions regarding assignments and online classes.

Essential workers should check with their supervisors regarding the day’s schedule.

Use extreme caution while driving and walking on campus and avoid areas where ice has accumulated. If you must travel, please use extreme caution as road conditions are not favorable for driving. Please follow local news outlets or the National Weather Service for more information on local weather.

