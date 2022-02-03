The Williams Baptist University campus will remain closed for Friday, Feb. 4 due to the winter storm that created dangerous and icy conditions Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

All students should check their WBU student emails and log into V-Camp to check for instructions regarding assignments and online classes.

Essential workers should check with their supervisors regarding the day’s schedule.

Use extreme caution while driving and walking on campus and avoid areas where ice has accumulated. If you must travel, please use extreme caution as road conditions are not favorable for driving. Please follow local news outlets or the National Weather Service for more information on local weather.

