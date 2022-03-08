Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Vice President for the Enrollment Management. The Vice President for the Enrollment Management is the Chief Enrollment Officer for the University and is responsible to develop and implement strategic planning and recruiting initiatives that assist the University to achieve its mission and fulfill its vision. The Vice President for the Enrollment Management has primary responsibility for student recruiting, retention, and financial aid services within budgetary guidelines.

The Vice President for the Enrollment Management must possess personnel supervision and public relations/marketing experience. Among the many abilities required for this position are communication, training, strategic planning, and organizational skills. Specific responsibilities include providing administrative oversight for all admissions, financial aid, and success center/student services administrative staff; development and implementation of recruitment and retention strategies and initiatives; responsible for admissions policies and decision.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 600 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website

Essential Functions

Serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet

Supervise all decisions, procedures, and activities associated with enrollment management

Provide strategic planning and initiative implementation for admissions, student success center, and student financial aid

Coordinate and determine with all relevant departments registration and enrollment procedures

Develop, assess, and supervise all institutional budgets associated with this position: admissions, financial aid budget, and Success Center budget

Develop, implement, and coordinate with Director of Student Financial Services strategic initiatives designed to assist in student recruiting/retention and scholarship management

Supervise and administrate registration and enrollment procedures and structures

Develop, implement, and coordinate student recruitment and marketing strategies and materials with the Marketing/Communications staff

Develop public relations initiatives and representations with all university constituencies

Develop, implement, and coordinate all recruiting structures, strategies, and enrollment goals

Develop, implement, and coordinate strategic initiatives for the student success center that target healthy retention results and successful remediation programs

Attainment of University enrollment goals and objectives, and manage scholarship budget

Ensure student needs and interests are being met through departmental services

Ensure scholarship and financial aid are compliant with government regulations and guidelines

All other duties as assigned by the President

Supervision Functions

The Vice President for the Enrollment Management receives direct leadership and supervision from the President

The Vice President for the Enrollment Management provides direct leadership and supervision for the following: Admissions counselors Director of Admissions Director of Financial Aid Director of Student Success Center



Qualifications Education

Required: Bachelors degree

Preferred: Masters degree

Experience

Required: Must have 5 years of formal training and experience that demonstrates leadership and strategic planning in admissions, student financial services, financial aid, and retention

Preferred: Demonstrate familiarity working in a context of Christian liberal arts university

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies

Knowledge of effective college recruitment practices; exceptional commitment to Christian higher education; excellent writing ability to communicate in clear, concise, uncomplicated manner with a wide public

Strong and innovative leadership skills; public relation skills; strong organizational skills

Ability to work effectively with students, parents, faculty, staff, and members of the community

Ability to develop and implement strategic planning initiatives

Ability to develop and administrate complex budgets Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Collaborative work habits and ability to establish collegial relationships; able to participate actively in a team environment

Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills

Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with high degree of accuracy; able to multi-task

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately

Physical Requirements

Ability to travel extensively and participate in recruiting initiatives and mobility to attend events in diverse physical environments and facilities

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs

Equipment

Standard office equipment

Standard office and institutional technology resources

Special Requirements

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Be an active member in a local Southern Baptist church

AAP/EEO Statement

Per WBU Policy Statement

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.