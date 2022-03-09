Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of administrative assistant for the Department of Business.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 600 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Advising assistance Manage initial meetings with all Freshman and Sophomores to plan a schedule and ensure completion of registration forms Prepare and maintain advising folders i.e. enter grades, track EPE results, update degree plans Make advising appointments for upperclassmen to meet with business faculty Execute schedule changes as they are requested including vcamp add and drops. Keep all advising folders and degree plans up to date. Keep current records of transcript and transfer credits.

Participation in the administration of the LEAD organization Plan meetings and events Order food, secure venue, make sound request Organize and communicate with speakers Manage student leaders and their tasks Book travel arrangements for any trips

Management of Department Budget Reconcile credit card statements

Organize data for report writing Track department statistics Compile survey data Prepare data component of departmental reports

Data processing needs in the department Recommendation letters and scholarship applications Facilitate written communication with community stakeholders Work with the office of communications to prepare Press Releases about the activities of our Department

Internship Assistance Manage student placement and communication with supervisors Oversee meetings with students regarding Internship completion and course credit Coordinate evaluation reports from supervisors and arrange student presentations



Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Ability to use standard office equipment

Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.



Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.