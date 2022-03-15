Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position for an Administrative Assistant Field Placement & Education Coordinator. This position provides administrative support for the Department of Education and coordinates the various stages of student progress in the Williams Teacher Education Program

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 600 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Provides basic administrative support to the Chair of the Department of Education and other members of the education faculty

Maintains data for multiple state and national accreditation agencies

Coordinates admissions and monitors student progress in the Williams Teacher Education Program

Coordinates field placements in courses and student teaching internships

Other duties as assigned by the Chair of the Department of Education

Education:

Required : Bachelor’s Degree or higher

Experience:

Required : Experience in office management

Preferred : Experience in data analysis; experience with Google Forms, Google Sheets, and Excel to accurately collect and report data.

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Evangelical faith commitment (see special requirements below)

Excellent written and oral communication skills

Highly organized

Proficiency with Microsoft Office, including Excel

Proficiency with Google suite, including Docs, Forms, G-mail, and Google Drive

Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Ability to use standard office equipment

Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Apply: Interested candidates can apply using this link.