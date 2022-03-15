Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Professor of Education and Coordinator of Graduate Programs in Education. At a rank to be determined, the faculty member will lead and teach courses for the graduate program in education at WBU. This faculty member also helps meet the basic needs of the education department at WBU.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 600 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Develops and teaches online courses in the Graduate Teacher Education Program

Teaches undergraduate courses on-campus with the Williams Teacher Education Program

Coordinates and supervises students in Masters of Arts in Teaching and Masters of Science Education programs

Works with the education department to ensure we maintain accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission and CAEP, as well as state licensure for relevant programs

Serves as the licensure officer for the graduate program, monitoring and tracking student progress, as well as submitting all necessary information to the state department of education

Regularly participates in faculty and campus life

Committed to the WBU mission of developing Christian leaders in every area of service, specifically in the field of education.

Education:

Required : Ed.S.

Preferred : Ed.D or Ph.D. in education

Experience:

Required : Classroom experience in middle level or secondary education

Preferred : Experience in Christian higher education.

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Evangelical faith commitment (see special requirements below)

Comprehensive knowledge and experience in education and teaching

Familiarity with accreditation procedures and standards

Highly proficient in web-learning technologies and adaptable This hire will develop and teach online courses This hire will interact with students at a distance

Highly organized

Clear communicator

Team player

Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Ability to use standard office equipment

Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Apply:

Interested candidates can apply using this link.