Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities. At a rank to be determined, the faculty member will teach courses in the music department and lead the choral program at WBU.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 600 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Develops and teaches courses in worship ministries and choral conducting.

Director of choral activities, including the Williams Singers and the Northeast Arkansas Chorale

Recruits and auditions prospective singers

Arranges, coordinates, and directs traveling singer groups

Education:

Required: Masters of Music or equivalent

Masters of Music or equivalent Preferred: Doctor of Musical Arts or equivalent

Experience:

Required: Experience in worship leadership

Experience in worship leadership Preferred: Experience in Christian higher education.

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Ability to lead choirs of various sizes

Ability to lead worship in church settings

Training in classical choral music

Competent in contemporary worship practices

Can foster and maintain student relationships

Represents WBU well in various off-site engagements

Administratively gifted, highly organized

Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Ability to use standard office equipment

Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Apply:

Interested candidates can apply using this link.