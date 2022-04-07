Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the Spirit Store and Mailroom Supervisor. This individual is responsible for the overall management and supervision of the Williams Baptist University Spirit Store, Mail Room and Copy Center, and the Williams Baptist Telephone Switchboard. This is a full-time 12 month position.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 600 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions

Maintains knowledge of current U.S. Postal regulations, procedures, and policies related to Mailroom services. Keep staff informed on all policies and procedures.

Maintains a positive working relationship with the Walnut Ridge Post Office, the Federal Express representatives, and the UPS representatives.

Works with the Spirit Store Marketing Manager to maintain inventory, sell, and reconcile the merchandise in the Spirit Store.

Supervises all Work Study and/or other part time employees in the efficient operations of the Center, and in the appropriate manner of handling incoming switchboard calls.

Trains employees in job functions, process improvements, and outstanding customer service.

Schedules staff based on Spirit Store, Mailroom and Copy Center/switchboard hours (8AM – 4:30 PM, M-F), and within budget constraints.

Safely manage funds used for operations, including cash handling, cash balancing, cash reporting.

Effectively manages the Copy Center operation.

Manage special projects as delegated by the Executive Vice President for Campus Life

Complete and submit all required written reports. Reports must be accurate and timely.

Competencies

Must be able to manage cash, add, and subtract, Must communicate with switchboard callers and center visitors in a friendly and professional manner, providing outstanding customer service.

Supervisory Responsibility

Requires supervision of multiple work study students and student employees.

Work Environment

Work is primarily completed inside, but does require moving of packages from the outside to the inside. Work may be in a dusty, noisy, and congested work space.

Physical Demands

Requires walking, bending, sitting, standing, crouching, kneeling, lifting, seeing, and use of hands. Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds.

Position Type and Expected Hours of Work

Full Time, Monday – Friday. May require occasional weekend or evening work.

The center may be open when other offices are closed. Hours do not follow the USPS hours and do not follow the WBU days off.

Education Qualifications

Required: High school Diploma

Preferred: Bachelor’s degree

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

Must be able to learn correct operation of postal meter machines, credit card machines, point of sale machines, and copy center machines. Must adhere to PCI Compliance and other credit card compliance policies. Must adhere to USPS regulations. The applicant must be an active follower of Jesus Christ and committed to the University’s spiritual and academic mission. Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.