Due to the winter weather that moved into the region, Williams Baptist University has announced that there will be no in–person instruction for Wednesday, Jan. 25 and all academic and business buildings will be closed.

All students should check their WBU student email accounts and log into V-Camp to check for instructions regarding assignments and online classes.

Williams Works students and students athletes should communicate with their work supervisors and coaches on the status of their work, game and practice schedules.

Essential workers should check with their supervisors for further instructions.

Students and workers are asked to use caution while driving and walking on campus and avoid areas where snow has accumulated. If you must travel, please use caution as road conditions may not be favorable for driving. Please follow local news outlets or the National Weather Service for more information on local weather.

University officials will continue to monitor the weather and communicate with students, faculty and staff on any future delays or cancellations.