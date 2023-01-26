Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Assistant Director of Campus Safety. The Assistant Director of Campus Safety is a highly visible position, working various aspects of safety and security to assure the safest environment on campus for all individuals. This position reports to the Director of Police and Campus Safety.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Assistant Director of Campus Safety

Classification

Exempt – Hourly



Reports to

Director of Police and Campus Safety





JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary/Objective

The Assistant Director of Campus Safety is a highly visible position, working various aspects of safety and security to assure the safest environment on campus for all individuals.

Essential Functions

Assist the Director of Police and Campus Safety in evaluation, planning, and implementation of a campus wide safety education and enforcement program. Learn and understand electronic surveillance and monitoring equipment and its use on campus. Schedule and assist with the supervisory responsibilities associated with Campus Safety employees, University paid and Work-Study students. Assist with weather related education and emergencies. Enforce campus policy in all matters related to the safety/security of the campus. Create and maintain department documents and forms. Secure campus buildings. Other duties as assigned by the Director of Campus

Safety.



Competencies

Must be 21 years of age. Ability to work independently and with a team. Must have strong interpersonal skills. Must have a good work record. Must possess a valid Arkansas driver’s license, with an excellent driving record. Computer Skills required.



Supervisory Responsibility

Trains and supervises University Safety Officers and Work-Study Student Safety Officers.



Work Environment

Varies depending on weather and task. Indoors in heated and/or cooled buildings. Outdoor work is done in rain, snow, ice, wind, heat, flooding, etc.



Physical Demands

High level of activity including primarily patrolling

campus on foot. Walking, crouching, lifting, stretching, kneeling, seeing,

hearing, crawling, and standing for long periods of time. Must be able to lift 75 lbs.



Position Type and Expected Hours of Work

Full-time position. Schedule may vary depending on campus activities and need. Evening and late night shifts. Weekends. Emergency calls are possible.



Travel

Local travel is possible. Expect to attend at least one annual conference or training that requires travel and lodging for no more than one week.



Required Education and Experience

Associate’s Degree. Organizational abilities.



Preferred Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree. Emergency Services. Commissioned and/or certified Law Enforcement Security.



Additional Eligibility Qualifications

Must be willing to accept and provide services to both Campus Safety and Law Enforcement. Certified Law Enforcement Officer (CLEST). Must be supportive of the college’s religious affiliation and mission. Exhibit strong interpersonal skills to relate well with students, faculty, staff and guests in the University community. Additional requirements may be necessary for specialized duties.



Work Authorization/Security Clearance

Must be a U.S citizen. No felony or violent criminal convictions. Be able to pass background check.



AAP/EEO Statement

Per WBC Policy



Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.



Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is scheduled to begin at the start of this summer.