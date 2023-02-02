Williams Baptist University has announced that all on-campus classes and activities will follow normal hours and all academic and business buildings will be open for Friday, Feb. 3

Students, faculty and staff are encouraged to use caution while driving to and walking on campus. While most roads and sidewalks have been cleared, some areas may have lingering areas of ice accumulation.

The Mabee-Gwinup Cafeteria will operate on a normal schedule, and Eagle Grill will resume its normal hours as well.

University officials will continue to monitor the weather and communicate with students, faculty and staff on any future delays or cancellations.



