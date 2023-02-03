Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Head Men’s Soccer Coach. The Head Men’s Coach assumes responsibility for all aspects of the men’s soccer program, and also includes teaching in WBU’s Health & Physical Education program, game administration, and other duties as assigned by the Athletic Director. A master’s degree is preferred, and a degree in physical education or a related field is preferred.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree required

Master’s degree preferred

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an enrollment of more than 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on our website (williamsbu.edu).

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, excellent teachers, competent scholars, and servant leaders. Applicants should fill out the online application at https://williamsbu.edu/careers/faculty-application/ and then send:

1) a current academic vita;

2) a statement of teaching philosophy;

3) a statement of faith;

4) three reference letters to hr@williamsbu.edu.

A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.