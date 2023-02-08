Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of assistant professor of history and political science. This is a full-time faculty position (10-month contract) in the history department. This position requires a generalist historian competent to teach courses in American history, Western civilization, historical method, and other courses as needed.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Essential Functions:

Teaches a minimum of 27 hours a year in undergraduate coursework in the department of history and political science.

Advises students in the history department

Serves on various faculty committees





Education:

Required : Ph.D. (or ABD) in history.

Experience:

Preferred : Teaching experience as an adjunct or full-time faculty member.

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Exceptional commitment to Christian higher education

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with high degree of accuracy; able to multi-task

Knowledge of effective recruitment and retention practices

Strong and innovative leadership skills; public relation skills; strong organizational skills

Ability to counsel and communicate effectively with students

Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately

Teaching skills

Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Ability to use standard office equipment

Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “ It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

This job description has been approved by all levels of management

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is scheduled to begin at the start of this summer.