Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of admissions counselor.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Admissions Counselor

Classification

Exempt

Reports to

Director of Admissions

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary/Objective

Reporting to the Director of Admissions, the Admissions Counselor is responsible for:

Recruiting high school students to attend Williams from a strategic territory

Individual tours with prospective students and families

Assist with special events, group tours, and other activities

Extensive travel to recruiting territory including: college fairs, high schools, and churches

Assist with bulk mail outs and promotional pieces

Manage and update appropriate databases

Public speaking at recruitment functions

Excellent knowledge and the ability to articulate all areas of college life including but not limited to: admissions, scholarship/financial aid, academic programs, athletics, housing and student affairs, and campus ministries

Assisting with social media and digital marketing efforts

Essential Functions

Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

Competencies

Good organizational and time management skills

Ability to work independently and with a team

Proficient with Windows, Microsoft Office Suite, and social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc)

Supervisory Responsibility

None

Work Environment

Inside and Outside

Physical Demands

Ability to lift or move objects up to 25 lbs.

Ability to sit- frequently

Ability to stand for an extended period of time

Ability to walk reasonable distances

Ability to bend or stoop

Ability to climb or reach overhead

Ability to communicate via speech, hearing and sight

Ability to drive a car

Position Type and Expected Hours of Work

Full time, typical work hours.

Travel

25% Travel. Overnight travel expected.

Required Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree.

Preferred Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

Work Authorization/Security Clearance

N/A

AAP/EEO Statement

Per WBC Policy

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is scheduled to begin at the start of this summer.