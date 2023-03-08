Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of part-time admissions counselor.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Job Title

Part-Time Admissions Counselor

Classification

Part-time

Salary Grade

Non-Exempt

Reports to

Director of Admissions

Job Description

The part-time admissions counselor is responsible for recruiting incoming freshmen students. This position requires experience working with high school prospects through the admissions and registration processes until they become freshmen at WBU. This position also requires knowledge of database management and requires an individual who can work independently and meet deadlines.

Essential Functions

Follow enrollment management strategy for recruiting incoming freshmen based on institutional goals. Recruit students in a professional manner based on these goals and include the entire campus in recruiting efforts.

Answer all questions from freshmen, parents, high school counselors, and church staff; keep high school counselors updated with any new information regarding freshmen; conduct campus tours for freshmen, and maintain a database of prospective freshmen.

Read, interpret, understand, and implement all admissions policies in the WBU catalog and other related information such as all financial aid information and housing information.

Visit local high schools and other prospective student events; attend college planning programs in the area, visit local churches and youth conferences, counselor workshops, and other assigned events. Recruiting schedule will be developed in consultation with the Director of Admissions.

Coordinate/participate in events on campus such as preview days, banquets, camps, workshops, orientation, and early registration.

Communicate with prospective students on a regular basis. Understand the financial aid process. Oversee assigned telecounselors (if applicable).

Work as a member of the admissions team and be available to assist with programs, events, campus visits as needed. Occasionally, there may be a need to work on the weekends to accomplish the recruitment goals of the office. Miscellaneous duties as assigned by supervisor.

Competencies

Computer knowledge

Microsoft Office Suite (familiarity with data merging and spreadsheet management is preferred)

Telephone skills/Social media proficiency

Work Environment

Generally indoors in heated and cooled buildings. In the event of an emergency, expect difficult conditions such as snow, ice, flooding rains, heat, and high winds.

Physical Demand

The position requires bending, sitting, standing, crouching, kneeling, lifting, typing, hearing, and driving.

Position Type and Expected Hours of Work

This is a part-time position. The expected work hours will be 20 hours per week. Work schedule will adjust based on the employee’s class schedules.

Travel

Local traveling to various recruitment events and churches throughout Northeast Arkansas.

Required Education and Experience

Current student pursuing either a bachelors or masters degree.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

Must be committed to the University’s values and Mission

Work Authorization/Security Clearance

Must be authorized to work in the United States of America

AAP/EFO Statement

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive list of activities, duties, or responsibilities required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities, and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is scheduled to begin at the start of this summer.