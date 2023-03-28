Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Assistant Professor of Education.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Assistant Professor of Education

Classification

Exempt

Department

Academic

JOB DESCRIPTION

Summary/Objective

Williams Baptist University invites applications for a tenure-track position in the Department of Education. The position will begin with the fall 2023 semester. The Williams Teacher Education Program is a department within the Division of Professional Studies. The WTEP offers eight undergraduate programs preparing candidates for Arkansas teacher licensure as well as two master’s level degree programs. The unit is accredited by the Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Preparation.

Essential Functions

Primary responsibilities include teaching education courses with an emphasis on literacy.

Designing a reading curriculum and engaging learning experiences, including Science of Reading proficiency and awareness pathways, are critical aspects of this role.

The candidate will collaborate with the department chair and faculty to support the CAEP accreditation and State Program Review processes.

Also of importance is the ability to model active-learning classroom strategies for teacher candidates as outlined in the TESS domains.

Advising students, supervising interns, committee assignments, and university-wide activities are also elements of the position.

Education

The candidate must have a master’s degree or higher in reading or a related area. Preference will be given to candidates who have a reading specialist degree and/or experience with the Arkansas Science of Reading requirements. Must have classroom teaching experience with a record of excellence in an elementary or mid-level setting.

Competencies

Exceptional commitment to Christian higher education

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to work quickly with high degree of accuracy; able to multitask

Knowledge of effective recruitment and retention practices

Strong and innovative leadership skills; public relation skills; strong organizational skills

Ability to counsel and communicate effectively with students

Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately

Teaching skills

Physical Demands

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Ability to use standard office equipment

Ability to use institutional technology equipment and resources

Special Requirements

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

AAP/EEO Statement

Per WBC Policy

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is scheduled to begin at the start of this summer.