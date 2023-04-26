Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of part-time staff music accompanist.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

WBU Mission Statement

WBU Mission Statement exists to produce exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview.

Job Title

Staff Music Accompanist

Department:

Music Department

Classification:

Part-Time; Non-Exempt

Purpose:

The staff accompanist is a part-time staff position (9-month contract) in the music department. This position requires a pianist competent in reading and playing a variety of musical styles including from an open choral score to collaborate with our choirs and vocalists in rehearsals and performances as needed.

Essential Functions:

Serves as primary collaborative accompanist for the Williams Singers and Chorale in all rehearsals, sectionals, and performances throughout the school year.

Serves as collaborative accompanist for advanced music students in private lessons and recitals

Serves as collaborative accompanist for the University as needed

Education:

Preferred: Bachelor of Music Degree, Bachelor of Music Education, or Bachelor of Arts in Music with an emphasis in Piano

Experience:

3-5 years of experience accompanying choir and vocal and/or instrumental soloists

Knowledge, Skills, and Competencies:

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Exceptional sight reading skills

Ability to organize and lead section rehearsals

Strong interpersonal relationship and communication skills

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately

Teaching skills

Physical Requirements:

Ability to stand, sit, play piano, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Per WBU Employee Handbook policy (40.2): “It is required that all faculty and administrative staff be persons who have accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and who are active members of a local Christian church which adheres to an evangelical faith consistent with the historic religious beliefs of Southern Baptists.”

Other Duties:

This job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties, or responsibilities required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Additional Eligibility Qualifications

Must be committed to the University’s values and Mission

Work Authorization/Security Clearance

Must be authorized to work in the United States of America

AAP/EEO Statement

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is scheduled to begin at the start of this summer.