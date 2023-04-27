Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of admissions counselor.
University Description
Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.
Admissions Counselor
Classification
Exempt
Reports to
Director of Admissions
JOB DESCRIPTION
Summary/Objective
Reporting to the Director of Admissions, the Admissions Counselor is responsible for:
- Recruiting high school students to attend Williams from a strategic territory
- Individual tours with prospective students and families
- Assist with special events, group tours, and other activities
- Extensive travel to recruiting territory including: college fairs, high schools, and churches
- Assist with bulk mail outs and promotional pieces
- Manage and update appropriate databases
- Public speaking at recruitment functions
- Excellent knowledge and the ability to articulate all areas of college life including/but not limited to: admissions, scholarship/financial aid, academic programs, athletics, housing and student affairs, and campus ministries
- Assisting with social media and digital marketing efforts
Essential Functions
Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.
Competencies
- Good organizational and time management skills
- Ability to work independently and with a team
- Proficient with Windows, Microsoft Office Suite, and social media (Facebook, Twitter, etc)
Supervisory Responsibility
None
Work Environment
Inside and Outside
Physical Demands
- Ability to lift or move objects up to 25 lbs.
- Ability to sit- frequently
- Ability to stand for an extended period of time
- Ability to walk reasonable distances
- Ability to bend or stoop
- Ability to climb or reach overhead
- Ability to communicate via speech, hearing and sight
- Ability to drive a car
Position Type and Expected Hours of Work
Full time, typical work hours.
Travel
25% Travel. Overnight travel expected.
Required Education and Experience
Bachelor’s degree.
Preferred Education and Experience
Bachelor’s degree.
Additional Eligibility Qualifications
Work Authorization/Security Clearance
N/A
AAP/EEO Statement
Per WBC Policy
Other Duties
Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.
Application
Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled. The position is scheduled to begin at the start of this summer.