Dr. Cooper, Brett

Dr. Brett Cooper has served at WBU since 1993. He began work at Williams as director of public relations and became a vice president in 2007. In his current capacity, he oversees communications, marketing, and information technology, and he also leads special projects for WBU, as directed by the President.

A native of Mountain Home, Ark., he holds a bachelor’s in broadcast journalism from the University of Arkansas, a Master of Arts in Communication from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, and a Ph.D. from the University of Memphis.

Dr. Cooper is an active member and deacon at First Baptist Church of Pocahontas, and he fills the pulpit frequently at churches across the region. He is involved in the community, as well, and has helped develop such Walnut Ridge attractions as Beatles Park and the Lawrence County Rail-Trail.

870.759.4107

Swaim Administration Building