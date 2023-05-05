Tim Huddleston joined in July of this past year as the Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Huddleston has over 10 years of experience in the fundraising sector after serving as the Dean of Development for the College of Ozarks and served as the president of Kids Across America Camps and Windermere Conference and Retreat Center where he led a strategic reorientation for the urban camp ministry hosting over 7,000 campers every summer in the Ozarks.

Tim and his wife Teresa four grown children and 11 grandchildren.

870.759.4108

Swaim Administration Building