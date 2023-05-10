Williams Baptist University seeks applicants for the position of Vice President for University Advancement.

University Description

Founded in 1941, Williams Baptist University is an evangelical Christian liberal arts university, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) and the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP). It is located in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, and has an average enrollment of 500 students. Owned and operated by the Arkansas Baptist State Convention, the University takes seriously its identity as a Christian institution in the Baptist tradition. We are committed to producing exceptional graduates prepared to competently engage local and global cultures through a Christ-centered worldview. We accomplish this by providing an excellent, holistically Christian, liberal arts education while compassionately shaping student lives. More information about the University’s history, mission, and vision can be reviewed on this website.

Vice President for University Advancement

Classification

Exempt

Salary Grade/Level:

Exempt Full time; Salary-12 month

Summary/Objective:

The Vice President for University Advancement serves as the chief development officer for the University. This position is responsible to develop and implement strategic planning initiatives for advancement functions and fundraising initiatives that assist the University to achieve its mission and fulfill its vision. The Vice President is responsible for development, funding, and implementation of business models that support and advance the Williams Works work education initiative.

The Vice President for University Advancement must possess innovative leadership abilities, personnel supervision skills, public relations/marketing experience, and an understanding of complex financial issues. Among the many abilities required for this position are fundraising, marketing, communication, interpersonal relations, strategic planning, administration, and organization. Specific responsibilities include providing administrative oversight for advancement staff; and development and implementation of fundraising and campaign strategies and initiatives.

Essential Functions:

Serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet

Collaborate with the President in the development and implementation of strategic capital campaigns

Provide strategic planning; initiative development/implementation; and supervision for advancement, alumni/community relations, and endowments

Develop, assess, and supervise advancement related budgets

Develop, implement, and coordinate with appropriately related academic and administrative departments and initiatives to assist in fundraising

Administrate and coordinate advancement structures, procedures, strategies, and communication

Develop and coordinate marketing strategies and materials with Creative Services staff

Develop and implement diverse social media fundraising strategies

Create and implement relevant alumni relations strategies

Provide strategic leadership for the foundation board

Attainment of University fundraising goals and objectives; management of advancement budget

All other duties as assigned by the President

Supervision Functions:

The Vice President for University Advancement & Business Development receives direct supervision from the President.

The Vice President for University Advancement & Business Development provides direct leadership and supervision for:

University Advancement staff

Williams Works students assigned to department

Qualifications Education:

Required : Bachelors degree

Preferred : Masters and/or Doctorate degree

Experience:

Required : Must have 5 years of training and experience in business development and fundraising

Preferred : Demonstrated familiarity working in a context of Christian liberal arts university as well as leadership and strategic planning in fundraising, estate planning, alumni, and public relations

Knowledge, Skills, Competencies:

Exceptional commitment to Christian higher education

Innovative leadership, public relations, and organizational skills

Ability to work effectively with donors, church/denominational leaders, community leaders, faculty, staff, parents, and students

Ability to develop and implement strategic planning initiatives and administrative complex budgets

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Collaborative work habits and ability to establish and work in collegial relationships

Organizational efficiency and attention to detail; able to multi-task

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately

Physical Requirements:

Ability to travel extensively and participate in advancement initiatives; mobility to attend events in diverse physical environments and facilities

Ability to stand, sit, type, and walk for extended periods of time

Ability to sit for extended periods of time and to lift 35 lbs.

Equipment:

Standard office equipment

Standard university vehicles

Standard office and institutional technology resources

Special Requirements:

Committed to the vision and mission of Williams Baptist University

Be an active member of a local ABSC/SBC church

AAP/EEO Statement:

Per WBU Policy Statement

Application

Applicants must be individuals of the highest Christian character, competent professionals, and servant leaders. Applicants should complete WBU’s online application at this link and then email a resume, statement of faith and references to hr@williamsbu.edu. A review of applicants will begin immediately and applications will be accepted until the position is filled.