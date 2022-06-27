Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester. The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.
Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.
Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Arkansas, listed by county, were:
Ashley County
President’s List – Crossett: Sidne Mills.
Baxter County
President’s List – Clarkridge: Charlie Phillips; Mountain Home: Kenzie Hatman.
Benton County
President’s List – Cave Springs: Cierra Clayton.
Dean’s List – Bella Vista: Alyssa Cordell.
Boone County
President’s List – Harrison: Mackenzie Graves.
Bradley County
President’s List – Warren: Ethan Stanley.
Dean’s List – Rison: Mackenzie Lasiter.
Carroll County
President’s List – Berryville: Maryn Jones.
Clay County
Dean’s List – Corning: Alexis Taylor; Rector: Alexis Herrera.
Cleburne County
President’s List – Edgemont: Dawson Inzer; Higden: Sarah Smith.
Dean’s List – Heber Springs: Claudia Newberry; Wilburn: Jacob Webb.
Craighead County
President’s List – Bono: Daylee Bonham, Levi Bonham, Kayla Harp, Ali Kercheval; Brookland: Olivia Campbell, Paige Carlyle; Lake City: Hailey Carr, Jesse Foster, Zoe Meyer; Jonesboro: Nathan Belk, Mattea Cliff, Kaylen Doss, Abby Massey, Rainie Moser II, Tracie Petty, Sara Stevens, Tomilyn Sullinger.
Dean’s List – Bono: Kade Carter, Taylor Lamb, Halee Mills, Jasmine Watlington; Brookland: Breanna Condon; Lake City: Nathan Higgins; Jonesboro: Caleb Anderson, Emma Bassett, Jarron Brantley, Corynna Cliff, Jesus Mendoza, Khia Perry, Rebekah Presley.
Crawford County
President’s List – Alma: Austin Cluck, Hannah Meyers; Fort Smith: Lindsey Ebarb.
Dean’s List – Alma: Josiah Weaver.
Crittenden County
President’s List – Marion: Hunter Spence, Kristen Robbins.
Dean’s List – Marion: Malia Nichols, Chandler White.
Cross County
President’s List – Cherry Valley: Sarah Futrell; Wynne: Molly Henson, Tyler Jones.
Faulkner County
President’s List – Greenbriar: Hannah Stubbs.
Dean’s List – Conway: Calista Christian; Greenbrier: Maddie Wilbanks; Mayflower: Zaelin Morris.
Fulton County
President’s List – Cherokee Village: Hallie Gruger.
Dean’s List – Glencoe: Jessica Woody; Salem: Noah Everett, Cameron Henley, Jake Hutson, Kayla Walker; Viola: Ethan Meredith.
Greene County
President’s List – Paragould: Ashlyn Apple, Kaitlyn Wicker.
Dean’s List – Deleplaine: Lillian Ballard; Marmaduke: Ressa Hampton; Paragould: Tyler Cook, Haley Gray, Chance Matthews, Maggie McDaniel, Jose Perez, Blaine Wood.
Independence County
President’s List – Batesville: Addison Crain, Nikki Shell; Greenbriar: Hannah Stubbs; Newark: Gracie Huff.
Dean’s List – Batesville: Becca Wehrung.
Izard County
Dean’s List – Franklin: Isaac Jones; Mount Pleasant: Kiley Webb.
Jackson County
Dean’s List – Newport: Cash Forrester.
Jefferson County
Dean’s List – Redfield: Thomas Corp; White Hall: Morgan Lunsford.
Lawrence County
President’s List – Hoxie: Caroline Whitmire; Imboden: Joel Marlow, Rebecca Simington; Lynn: Nick Powell; Powhatan: Gabby Jones; Strawberry: Emma Howard; Walnut Ridge: Tate Anderson, Cassidy Clayton, Hailey Jensen, Maci Smelser.
Dean’s List – Hoxie: Spencer Decker; Imboden: Kelsey Carter; Walnut Ridge: Mattie Craig, Alexis Dalton, Will Davis, Baylee Haskins, Jordan Haynes, Mason McEntire.
Lonoke County
President’s List – Ward: Hunter Wade.
Dean’s List – Austin: Rachel Jones; Cabot: Kara McBrayer; England: Bailey Crump; Lonoke: Courtney Bettis.
Marion County
President’s List – Yellville: Caroline Pokorny
Dean’s List – Flippin: Matt Woods; Yellville: Sarah Wilson.
Mississippi County
President’s List – Blytheville: Quinn Crosskno, Rachel McKuin, Emma Weeks; Manila: Madison Bibbs, Alex Cole; Osceola: Zoe Warhurst.
Dean’s List – Blytheville: Jenna James; Manila: Emily Weiss; Osceola: Hannah Baker, Emma Glenn.
Ouachita County
Dean’s List – Camden: Tamia Dandridge.
Poinsett County
President’s List – Marked Tree: Macy Carter.
Dean’s List – Marked Tree: Alex Noe.
Pope County
President’s List – Russellville: Treasure Jenni.
Prairie County
Dean’s List – Griffithville: Tristan Richards.
Pulaski County
President’s List – Little Rock: McKency Shepard; Maumelle: Ronnie Peas.
Dean’s List – Mabelvale: Heidi Thomas; Little Rock: Andrea Soto Madrid.
Randolph County
President’s List – Pocahontas: Michael Barnett, Rachel Burtman, Jared Erwin, Carlie Glenn, Kira Rogers, Logan Tharp, Kaitlyn White.
Dean’s List – Maynard: Bethany Autry, Destiny Autry; Pocahontas: Ashley Tweedy.
Sharp County
President’s List – Cave City: Joe Hutchison; Hardy: Simeon Sapp.
Dean’s List – Ash Flat: Tate Isaacs; Highland: Paige Lewis, Sidney: Maura Thomason.
St. Francis County
President’s List – Colt: Dennis Wood
Union County
Dean’s List – Huttig: Bekah Gunter; Smackover: Haley Ruddell.
White County
President’s List – Beebe: Savvy Garringer; Searcy: Lillie Baker.
Dean’s List – Beebe: Hayden Crafton; Griffithville: Katlyn Harris; Pangburn: Madison Wallace; Searcy: Morgan Feltrop.
Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other states, listed by state and city, were:
Illinois
Dean’s List – Mt. Olive: Tori Kierbach.
Louisiana
Dean’s List – Oak Grove: Sam Philley.
Michigan
Dean’s List – Stevensville: Luke Breitkreuz.
Mississippi
President’s List – Cleveland: Laila Byas; Olive Branch: Kyndall Mackey; Southaven: Taryn Harper.
Dean’s List – Byhaila: Maddie Watts; Olive Branch: Bobby Watts; Southaven: Regan Lee.
Missouri
President’s List – Alton: Eric Honeycutt; Campbell: Madison Mittag; Dexter: Shelby Haynes; Eugene: Morgan Brinker; Hartville: Madelynne Boyer; Jackson: Jalen Williams; Mountain View: Abby Reese; Republic: Kaitlyn Anderson, Megan Weis.
Dean’s List – Marble Hill: Maddi Althenthal; Springfield: Dani Barstead; Perryville: Anna Besand; Poplar Bluff: Levi Boyer.
New Mexico
Dean’s List – White Rock: Eric Burns.
Tennessee
President’s List – McKenzie: Shelby Davis; Memphis: Tasia Bland; Springfield: Jimmy Watson.
Dean’s List – Atoka: Kayla Barnes; Murfreesboro: Taylor Freeman; Ripley: Austin Tate.
Texas
President’s List – Bullard: Emma French; Forney: Kennedy Johnson; League City: Nathan Cartwright; Round Rock: Josh Uhlenhop.
Dean’s List – Haslet: Kennedie Gonzales; Houston: Makayla King; Livingston: Krista Jones; Ravenna: Shelby Jones; Spring: Madison Stokes.
Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other countries, listed by country and city, were:
Brazil
Dean’s List – Carazinho: Laura Biagiono; São Paulo: Lucas Custodio; Sao Sebastiao do Cai: Ramone Trentin; Salvador: Carlos Simoni; Vila Cordeiro: André Akabane.
Poland
Dean’s List – Olawa: Szymon Gilzynski.
South Africa
President’s List – Nelspruit: Jordyn Minifie.
Spain
President’s List – Alcoy: Fernando Silvestre; Mislata: Alex Lopez.
Dean’s List – Madrid: Alfonso Madrigal.