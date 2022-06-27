Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester. The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark.

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Arkansas, listed by county, were:

Ashley County

President’s List – Crossett: Sidne Mills.





Baxter County

President’s List – Clarkridge: Charlie Phillips; Mountain Home: Kenzie Hatman.





Benton County

President’s List – Cave Springs: Cierra Clayton.

Dean’s List – Bella Vista: Alyssa Cordell.





Boone County

President’s List – Harrison: Mackenzie Graves.





Bradley County

President’s List – Warren: Ethan Stanley.

Dean’s List – Rison: Mackenzie Lasiter.





Carroll County

President’s List – Berryville: Maryn Jones.





Clay County

Dean’s List – Corning: Alexis Taylor; Rector: Alexis Herrera.





Cleburne County

President’s List – Edgemont: Dawson Inzer; Higden: Sarah Smith.

Dean’s List – Heber Springs: Claudia Newberry; Wilburn: Jacob Webb.





Craighead County

President’s List – Bono: Daylee Bonham, Levi Bonham, Kayla Harp, Ali Kercheval; Brookland: Olivia Campbell, Paige Carlyle; Lake City: Hailey Carr, Jesse Foster, Zoe Meyer; Jonesboro: Nathan Belk, Mattea Cliff, Kaylen Doss, Abby Massey, Rainie Moser II, Tracie Petty, Sara Stevens, Tomilyn Sullinger.

Dean’s List – Bono: Kade Carter, Taylor Lamb, Halee Mills, Jasmine Watlington; Brookland: Breanna Condon; Lake City: Nathan Higgins; Jonesboro: Caleb Anderson, Emma Bassett, Jarron Brantley, Corynna Cliff, Jesus Mendoza, Khia Perry, Rebekah Presley.





Crawford County

President’s List – Alma: Austin Cluck, Hannah Meyers; Fort Smith: Lindsey Ebarb.

Dean’s List – Alma: Josiah Weaver.





Crittenden County

President’s List – Marion: Hunter Spence, Kristen Robbins.

Dean’s List – Marion: Malia Nichols, Chandler White.





Cross County

President’s List – Cherry Valley: Sarah Futrell; Wynne: Molly Henson, Tyler Jones.





Faulkner County

President’s List – Greenbriar: Hannah Stubbs.

Dean’s List – Conway: Calista Christian; Greenbrier: Maddie Wilbanks; Mayflower: Zaelin Morris.





Fulton County

President’s List – Cherokee Village: Hallie Gruger.

Dean’s List – Glencoe: Jessica Woody; Salem: Noah Everett, Cameron Henley, Jake Hutson, Kayla Walker; Viola: Ethan Meredith.





Greene County

President’s List – Paragould: Ashlyn Apple, Kaitlyn Wicker.

Dean’s List – Deleplaine: Lillian Ballard; Marmaduke: Ressa Hampton; Paragould: Tyler Cook, Haley Gray, Chance Matthews, Maggie McDaniel, Jose Perez, Blaine Wood.





Independence County

President’s List – Batesville: Addison Crain, Nikki Shell; Greenbriar: Hannah Stubbs; Newark: Gracie Huff.

Dean’s List – Batesville: Becca Wehrung.





Izard County

Dean’s List – Franklin: Isaac Jones; Mount Pleasant: Kiley Webb.





Jackson County

Dean’s List – Newport: Cash Forrester.





Jefferson County

Dean’s List – Redfield: Thomas Corp; White Hall: Morgan Lunsford.





Lawrence County

President’s List – Hoxie: Caroline Whitmire; Imboden: Joel Marlow, Rebecca Simington; Lynn: Nick Powell; Powhatan: Gabby Jones; Strawberry: Emma Howard; Walnut Ridge: Tate Anderson, Cassidy Clayton, Hailey Jensen, Maci Smelser.

Dean’s List – Hoxie: Spencer Decker; Imboden: Kelsey Carter; Walnut Ridge: Mattie Craig, Alexis Dalton, Will Davis, Baylee Haskins, Jordan Haynes, Mason McEntire.





Lonoke County

President’s List – Ward: Hunter Wade.

Dean’s List – Austin: Rachel Jones; Cabot: Kara McBrayer; England: Bailey Crump; Lonoke: Courtney Bettis.





Marion County

President’s List – Yellville: Caroline Pokorny

Dean’s List – Flippin: Matt Woods; Yellville: Sarah Wilson.





Mississippi County

President’s List – Blytheville: Quinn Crosskno, Rachel McKuin, Emma Weeks; Manila: Madison Bibbs, Alex Cole; Osceola: Zoe Warhurst.

Dean’s List – Blytheville: Jenna James; Manila: Emily Weiss; Osceola: Hannah Baker, Emma Glenn.





Ouachita County

Dean’s List – Camden: Tamia Dandridge.





Poinsett County

President’s List – Marked Tree: Macy Carter.

Dean’s List – Marked Tree: Alex Noe.





Pope County

President’s List – Russellville: Treasure Jenni.





Prairie County

Dean’s List – Griffithville: Tristan Richards.





Pulaski County

President’s List – Little Rock: McKency Shepard; Maumelle: Ronnie Peas.

Dean’s List – Mabelvale: Heidi Thomas; Little Rock: Andrea Soto Madrid.





Randolph County

President’s List – Pocahontas: Michael Barnett, Rachel Burtman, Jared Erwin, Carlie Glenn, Kira Rogers, Logan Tharp, Kaitlyn White.

Dean’s List – Maynard: Bethany Autry, Destiny Autry; Pocahontas: Ashley Tweedy.





Sharp County

President’s List – Cave City: Joe Hutchison; Hardy: Simeon Sapp.

Dean’s List – Ash Flat: Tate Isaacs; Highland: Paige Lewis, Sidney: Maura Thomason.





St. Francis County

President’s List – Colt: Dennis Wood





Union County

Dean’s List – Huttig: Bekah Gunter; Smackover: Haley Ruddell.





White County

President’s List – Beebe: Savvy Garringer; Searcy: Lillie Baker.

Dean’s List – Beebe: Hayden Crafton; Griffithville: Katlyn Harris; Pangburn: Madison Wallace; Searcy: Morgan Feltrop.





Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other states, listed by state and city, were:

Illinois

Dean’s List – Mt. Olive: Tori Kierbach.





Louisiana

Dean’s List – Oak Grove: Sam Philley.





Michigan

Dean’s List – Stevensville: Luke Breitkreuz.





Mississippi

President’s List – Cleveland: Laila Byas; Olive Branch: Kyndall Mackey; Southaven: Taryn Harper.

Dean’s List – Byhaila: Maddie Watts; Olive Branch: Bobby Watts; Southaven: Regan Lee.





Missouri

President’s List – Alton: Eric Honeycutt; Campbell: Madison Mittag; Dexter: Shelby Haynes; Eugene: Morgan Brinker; Hartville: Madelynne Boyer; Jackson: Jalen Williams; Mountain View: Abby Reese; Republic: Kaitlyn Anderson, Megan Weis.

Dean’s List – Marble Hill: Maddi Althenthal; Springfield: Dani Barstead; Perryville: Anna Besand; Poplar Bluff: Levi Boyer.





New Mexico

Dean’s List – White Rock: Eric Burns.





Tennessee

President’s List – McKenzie: Shelby Davis; Memphis: Tasia Bland; Springfield: Jimmy Watson.

Dean’s List – Atoka: Kayla Barnes; Murfreesboro: Taylor Freeman; Ripley: Austin Tate.





Texas

President’s List – Bullard: Emma French; Forney: Kennedy Johnson; League City: Nathan Cartwright; Round Rock: Josh Uhlenhop.

Dean’s List – Haslet: Kennedie Gonzales; Houston: Makayla King; Livingston: Krista Jones; Ravenna: Shelby Jones; Spring: Madison Stokes.





Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other countries, listed by country and city, were:

Brazil

Dean’s List – Carazinho: Laura Biagiono; São Paulo: Lucas Custodio; Sao Sebastiao do Cai: Ramone Trentin; Salvador: Carlos Simoni; Vila Cordeiro: André Akabane.





Poland

Dean’s List – Olawa: Szymon Gilzynski.





South Africa

President’s List – Nelspruit: Jordyn Minifie.





Spain

President’s List – Alcoy: Fernando Silvestre; Mislata: Alex Lopez.

Dean’s List – Madrid: Alfonso Madrigal.