Williams Baptist University has released the names of students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester. The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average, while the Dean’s List consists of those with at least a 3.5 GPA.

Williams is a private, Christian university in Walnut Ridge, Ark. 

 

Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from Arkansas, listed by county, were:

Ashley County

President’s List Crossett: Sidne Mills.


Baxter County 

President’s List Clarkridge: Charlie Phillips; Mountain Home: Kenzie Hatman.


Benton County

President’s List Cave Springs: Cierra Clayton.

Dean’s List Bella Vista: Alyssa Cordell.


Boone County 

President’s List Harrison: Mackenzie Graves.


Bradley County

President’s List Warren: Ethan Stanley.

Dean’s List Rison: Mackenzie Lasiter.


Carroll County

President’s List Berryville: Maryn Jones.


Clay County

Dean’s List Corning: Alexis Taylor; Rector: Alexis Herrera.


Cleburne County

President’s List Edgemont: Dawson Inzer; Higden: Sarah Smith.

Dean’s List Heber Springs: Claudia Newberry; Wilburn: Jacob Webb.


Craighead County

President’s List Bono: Daylee Bonham, Levi Bonham, Kayla Harp, Ali Kercheval; Brookland: Olivia Campbell, Paige Carlyle; Lake City: Hailey Carr, Jesse Foster, Zoe Meyer; Jonesboro: Nathan Belk, Mattea Cliff, Kaylen Doss, Abby Massey, Rainie Moser II, Tracie Petty, Sara Stevens, Tomilyn Sullinger.

Dean’s List Bono: Kade Carter, Taylor Lamb, Halee Mills, Jasmine Watlington; Brookland: Breanna Condon; Lake City: Nathan Higgins; Jonesboro: Caleb Anderson, Emma Bassett, Jarron Brantley, Corynna Cliff, Jesus Mendoza, Khia Perry, Rebekah Presley.


Crawford County

President’s List Alma: Austin Cluck, Hannah Meyers; Fort Smith: Lindsey Ebarb.

Dean’s List Alma: Josiah Weaver.


Crittenden County

President’s List Marion: Hunter Spence, Kristen Robbins.

Dean’s List Marion: Malia Nichols, Chandler White.


Cross County

President’s List Cherry Valley: Sarah Futrell; Wynne: Molly Henson, Tyler Jones.


Faulkner County

President’s List Greenbriar: Hannah Stubbs.

Dean’s List Conway: Calista Christian; Greenbrier: Maddie Wilbanks; Mayflower: Zaelin Morris.


Fulton County

President’s List Cherokee Village: Hallie Gruger.

Dean’s List Glencoe: Jessica Woody; Salem: Noah Everett, Cameron Henley, Jake Hutson, Kayla Walker; Viola: Ethan Meredith.


Greene County

President’s List Paragould: Ashlyn Apple, Kaitlyn Wicker.

Dean’s List Deleplaine: Lillian Ballard; Marmaduke: Ressa Hampton; Paragould: Tyler Cook, Haley Gray, Chance Matthews, Maggie McDaniel, Jose Perez, Blaine Wood.


Independence County

President’s List Batesville: Addison Crain, Nikki Shell; Greenbriar: Hannah Stubbs; Newark: Gracie Huff.

Dean’s List Batesville: Becca Wehrung.


Izard County

Dean’s List Franklin: Isaac Jones; Mount Pleasant: Kiley Webb.


Jackson County

Dean’s List Newport: Cash Forrester.


Jefferson County

Dean’s List Redfield: Thomas Corp; White Hall: Morgan Lunsford.


Lawrence County

President’s List Hoxie: Caroline Whitmire; Imboden: Joel Marlow, Rebecca Simington; Lynn: Nick Powell; Powhatan: Gabby Jones; Strawberry: Emma Howard; Walnut Ridge: Tate Anderson, Cassidy Clayton, Hailey Jensen, Maci Smelser.

Dean’s List Hoxie: Spencer Decker; Imboden: Kelsey Carter; Walnut Ridge: Mattie Craig, Alexis Dalton, Will Davis, Baylee Haskins, Jordan Haynes, Mason McEntire.


Lonoke County

President’s List Ward: Hunter Wade.

Dean’s List Austin: Rachel Jones; Cabot: Kara McBrayer; England: Bailey Crump; Lonoke: Courtney Bettis.


Marion County

President’s List Yellville: Caroline Pokorny

Dean’s List Flippin: Matt Woods; Yellville: Sarah Wilson.


Mississippi County

President’s List Blytheville: Quinn Crosskno, Rachel McKuin, Emma Weeks; Manila: Madison Bibbs, Alex Cole; Osceola: Zoe Warhurst.

Dean’s List Blytheville: Jenna James; Manila: Emily Weiss; Osceola: Hannah Baker, Emma Glenn.


Ouachita County

Dean’s List Camden: Tamia Dandridge.


Poinsett County

President’s List Marked Tree: Macy Carter.

Dean’s List Marked Tree: Alex Noe. 


Pope County

President’s List Russellville: Treasure Jenni.


Prairie County

Dean’s List Griffithville: Tristan Richards.


Pulaski County

President’s List Little Rock: McKency Shepard; Maumelle: Ronnie Peas.

Dean’s List Mabelvale: Heidi Thomas; Little Rock: Andrea Soto Madrid.


Randolph County

President’s List Pocahontas: Michael Barnett, Rachel Burtman, Jared Erwin, Carlie Glenn, Kira Rogers, Logan Tharp, Kaitlyn White.

Dean’s List Maynard: Bethany Autry, Destiny Autry; Pocahontas: Ashley Tweedy.


Sharp County

President’s List Cave City: Joe Hutchison; Hardy: Simeon Sapp.

Dean’s List Ash Flat: Tate Isaacs; Highland: Paige Lewis, Sidney: Maura Thomason.


St. Francis County

President’s List Colt: Dennis Wood


Union County

Dean’s List Huttig: Bekah Gunter; Smackover: Haley Ruddell.


White County

President’s List Beebe: Savvy Garringer; Searcy: Lillie Baker.

Dean’s List Beebe: Hayden Crafton; Griffithville: Katlyn Harris; Pangburn: Madison Wallace; Searcy: Morgan Feltrop.


Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other states, listed by state and city, were:

Illinois

Dean’s List – Mt. Olive: Tori Kierbach.


Louisiana

Dean’s List – Oak Grove: Sam Philley.


Michigan

Dean’s List – Stevensville: Luke Breitkreuz.


Mississippi

President’s ListCleveland: Laila Byas; Olive Branch: Kyndall Mackey; Southaven: Taryn Harper. 

Dean’s ListByhaila: Maddie Watts; Olive Branch: Bobby Watts; Southaven: Regan Lee.


Missouri

President’s List Alton: Eric Honeycutt; Campbell: Madison Mittag; Dexter: Shelby Haynes; Eugene: Morgan Brinker; Hartville: Madelynne Boyer; Jackson: Jalen Williams; Mountain View: Abby Reese; Republic: Kaitlyn Anderson, Megan Weis.

Dean’s ListMarble Hill: Maddi Althenthal; Springfield: Dani Barstead; Perryville: Anna Besand; Poplar Bluff: Levi Boyer.


New Mexico

Dean’s List – White Rock: Eric Burns.


Tennessee

President’s List McKenzie: Shelby Davis; Memphis: Tasia Bland; Springfield: Jimmy Watson.

Dean’s ListAtoka: Kayla Barnes; Murfreesboro: Taylor Freeman; Ripley: Austin Tate.


Texas

President’s List Bullard: Emma French; Forney: Kennedy Johnson; League City: Nathan Cartwright; Round Rock: Josh Uhlenhop.

Dean’s List Haslet: Kennedie Gonzales; Houston: Makayla King; Livingston: Krista Jones; Ravenna: Shelby Jones; Spring: Madison Stokes.


Making the President’s and Dean’s Lists from other countries, listed by country and city, were:

Brazil

Dean’s List Carazinho: Laura Biagiono; São Paulo: Lucas Custodio; Sao Sebastiao do Cai: Ramone Trentin; Salvador: Carlos Simoni; Vila Cordeiro: André Akabane.


Poland

Dean’s List Olawa: Szymon Gilzynski.


South Africa

President’s List Nelspruit: Jordyn Minifie.


Spain

President’s List Alcoy: Fernando Silvestre; Mislata: Alex Lopez.

Dean’s List Madrid: Alfonso Madrigal.